Wren’s Friday Evening Forecast

Good evening, and Happy Friday!

You’ve got another shot at seeing the northern lights tonight, especially before midnight. Cloud cover increases overnight with temperatures Saturday morning in the mid-20s (so not as cold as last night).

Saturday’s highs are back in the mid-40s, with partly cloudy skies and the slight chance for flurries and or drizzle at times. Sunday is sunnier, but cooler with high pressure building in behind the cold front that moves in from out west-northwest tracking eastward during your Saturday.

Temperatures do trend a bit cool in the current 7-day, with highs predominantly in the low-40s and lows mainly in the mid-20s. A wintry mix with rain/snow is possible Wednesday-Friday of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!