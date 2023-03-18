Wren’s Friday Evening Forecast

Happy Friday, and I hope you’re staying warm! We’re incredibly unseasonably cold with brutal northwesterly winds adding insult to injury! Count on the cold tonight through Sunday morning, with some relief by Sunday afternoon. Scattered light snow showers are in place tonight through early Saturday morning, with poor visibility due to light snow and blowing and drifting snow with strong winds overnight through Saturday (even Sunday is breezy). Tomorrow will feel like January, but then we start warming up Sunday into next week, with highs mainly in the mid to low-40s next week. Right now Sunday and Monday look to bring the most sunshine. Do plan on some soggy weather through much of next week coinciding with that warmer weather!

FRIDAY PM MARCH 17TH 2023 – Wren Clair

COLD & QUIET WEEKEND

WARMER NEXT WEEK, BUT ALSO A BIT SOGGY

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Sctd. Snow

LOW: 12°

Winds: NW 20-30 mph

SATURDAY

AM Iso. Light Snow & Cloudy

PM Partly Cloudy & Cold

HIGH: 24°

Wind: WNW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cold & Breezy

Becoming Mainly Clear

LOW: 9°

Wind: Becoming WSW 5-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY………34/20 Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably cold & quiet

MONDAY…………39/24 Partly sunny, warmer

TUESDAY………42/33 Partly to mostly cloudy, PM rain possible (40%)

WEDNESDAY…………44/32 Sctd. rain showers, mostly cloudy (50%)

THURSDAY………43/29 Rain to mix, breezy, mostly cloudy (50%)

FRIDAY……………39/23 Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix (40%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 27 and 45

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….43

Average Low…..26

Record High……79 set in 2012

Record Low……-8 set in 1923

Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:20 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:23 p.m.

