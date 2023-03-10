Wren’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

I hope you’re enjoying your Friday, and a break from the snow today! Most of the metro saw 2″-4″ of snow last night with higher snowfall totals mainly across far southeastern Minnesota. We catch a break from snow today, but by tomorrow we’re right back in the thick of things when it comes to snowfall.

Steady snow first enters western Minnesota early Saturday morning, spreading eastward through the morning. The Twin Cities can expect snow by mid-morning. Snow becomes heavier by the afternoon with difficult travel at times into Saturday night. Sunday we keep the chance for snow throughout the day into the evening, but snow will be scattered instead of widespread like Saturday’s snow (so we’ll catch some breaks with snow off an on throughout the day).

The Twin Cities will end up with about 3″-5″ of snowfall, but higher totals are likely across northern Minnesota where a Winter Storm Watch is in place from Saturday AM through Sunday Evening.

FRIDAY PM MARCH 10TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGHOUT THE DAY TOMORROW (ESPECIALLY PM), THEN SCTD. SNOW SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY EVENING (SCTD. SNOW) 3″-5″ METRO POSSIBLE*

WINTER STORM WATCH ACROSS NORTHERN MN (FROM MORRIS TO ST. CLOUD TO HINKLEY TO DULUTH AND NORTHWARD) SATURDAY AM THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING, WITH 7″-10″ OF SNOW ACROSS MOST OF NORTHERN MN

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Becoming Breezy

LOW: 26°

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY

Snow & Wind

Difficult Travel, especially PM

HIGH: 31°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow Continues

Breezy

LOW: 25°

Wind: SE/SW 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY………34/18 Mostly cloudy, windy, sctd. snow (60%)

MONDAY…………32/12 Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy

TUESDAY………34/27 Partly to mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY……………40/32 Mostly cloudy, slight chance sctd. snow/rain mix (30%)

THURSDAY………42/25 Mostly cloudy, chance for wintry mix (40%)

FRIDAY…………35/18 Partly cloudy, slight chance light mix (20%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 24 and 41

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….39

Average Low…..23

Record High……66 set in 2016

Record Low……-27 set in 1948

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:33 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:14 p.m.

