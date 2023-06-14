Worst air quality in decades for the Twin Cities, with unhealthy air for all individuals tonight,

Air Quality Alerts are in place now through Friday morning for the Twin Cities, all of the state of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This is the worst air quality we’ve had this year, and in fact, even decades. Nearly all of Minnesota’s Air Quality Index has unhealthy air category in place, with pockets of very unhealthy air in place near St. Michael, St. Cloud, Ramsey County, part of Hennepin County Washington County and western Wisconsin.

Please take these air quality alerts seriously and limit your exposure to these pollutants that can easily embed into your lung tissues an cause health problems. Extended activities outdoors should be cancelled tonight.

The heat we have had also increased the chemical reactions that lead to ground level ozone forming, which further reduces our air quality. This airmass we have in place doesn’t mix out or change considerably until Friday into the weekend, so we will contend with hazy until Friday am.