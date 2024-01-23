“Wintermission”: This break in our winter pattern could last well into February – Chris

After a cloudy, dreary, and damp day, our warm up is set to bring us much of the same. Cloudy skies and drizzle are expected overnight, with areas of patchy fog. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s, Wednesday is again dreary and cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Thursday could see a morning time rain snow mix southeast of the metro, otherwise it’s once again a dry day for most. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Friday features more clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

This warm and dry stretch looks to last at least into the start of February. Monday and Tuesday next week could see highs quickly climbing into the 40s.