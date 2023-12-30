Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Twin Cities Saturday evening

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for December 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from the Twin Cities metro to the south and east Saturday evening. Light freezing drizzle is already causing slippery spots before it changes to scattered light snow.

If you are walking or driving around the Twin Cities Saturday night, roads could be slippery from freezing drizzle. There are already several reports of icy stretches on roads and parking lots. The freezing drizzle stretches south through about Owatonna, and east into Wisconsin. It all changes to light snow after about 8:00 PM in the metro. Even though less than an inch of snow is possible for most, any snow on top of a little ice makes things even more slippery. If you are in northwest Wisconsin, there could be some isolated totals between 1 and 2 inches through early Sunday morning.

Clouds stay with us Sunday morning, then give way to more sun from north to south in the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Twin Cities. If you are going to be out for New Year’s Eve, as always, make sure you have a sober driver after the party. Expect a clear sky and light winds with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Cold enough for a warm jacket if you are going to be out after midnight. Our weather pattern stays relatively quiet and seasonably warm for the start of 2024. You might see a few snow showers Wednesday and again Friday, but little to no accumulation is expected at this point.