Winter lovers have something to look forward to this week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for February 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The weather pattern is quiet for the start of the work week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is a weak front stalled up north, and a couple of weak lows will ride along that front tonight through Tuesday. Expect a few more clouds across the northern half of the state, and possibly a few flurries or snow showers. Farther south, there will be more sun and warmer temperatures from the Twin Cities to the Iowa border. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s through Wednesday.

We start to see some more winterlike weather changes by the middle of the week. Light snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It is still a little too early for specific snow total forecast, but the chances of a shovelable snow are low. There could be enough for a slippery, slower morning commute on Thursday. After the snow, highs fall into the 20s through the end of the week. There will be more shots of cold air through the end of the month.