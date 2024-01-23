Winter is paused until further notice – Chris

Our well advertised warm up has arrived right on cue as highs made it above freezing earlier this afternoon. Overnight, increasing cloud cover and southerly winds will keep temperatures fairly mild, only falling to the middle 20s. For reference, the average HIGH in the Twin Cities is 23… I don’t expect temperatures to fall that low tonight.

One thing to be mindful of is a chance for patchy freezing drizzle. It may be worth giving yourself a little extra time in the morning to be prepared for any potential slick spots.

Otherwise, Tuesday and Wednesday are dry and cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Thursday could see a morning time rain snow mix southeast of the metro, otherwise it’s once again a dry day for most. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Friday features more clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

This warm and dry stretch looks to last at least into the start of February.