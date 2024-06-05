Windy with Spotty T-Storms this afternoon.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Today brings lower Humidity to the Twin Cities which will be replaced with lower dew point temperatures in the 50s compared to the +65 degree dew points from Tuesday. Skies Today will be Partly Cloudy with Spotty 20 to 30 minute T-Storms possible Now until 9 p.m. – some of the T-Storms could produce Gusty Winds and Hail. It will be Windy Today with West Winds at 15 to 25 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms. Flooding not expected Today but some rapid Ponding of Water is possible with brief heavier T-Storms downpours. Jonathan Yuhas