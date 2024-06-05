Windy with Spotty T-Storms this afternoon.
Today brings lower Humidity to the Twin Cities which will be replaced with lower dew point temperatures in the 50s compared to the +65 degree dew points from Tuesday. Skies Today will be Partly Cloudy with Spotty 20 to 30 minute T-Storms possible Now until 9 p.m. – some of the T-Storms could produce Gusty Winds and Hail. It will be Windy Today with West Winds at 15 to 25 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms. Flooding not expected Today but some rapid Ponding of Water is possible with brief heavier T-Storms downpours. Jonathan Yuhas