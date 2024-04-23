Windy with Cloud & Sun Mix along with Spotty T-Showers this afternoon in Twin Cities.

Today’s Weather brings Mix of Clouds and Sun to Twin Cities Today with Spotty Showers and Thunder Showers between Noon and 6 p.m. but nothing Severe or Long Lasting expected although some Small Non Damaging Hail is possible with some of the Thunder Showers. Winds will be Gusty Today from the West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph and Higher Gusts at times. Highs Today near 60 degrees but feeling Cooler with the Gusty Winds.

Clear Skies Tonight with Scattered Light Frost and Light Winds from the Southeast at 5 mph and lows falling into the low to mid 30s. Sunny and Pleasant on Wednesday with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 60 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS