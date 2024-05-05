Windy, warmer Monday with rain overnight

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Sunday was pretty much picture perfect spring weather in Minnesota. Highs were in the mid to upper 60s, there was a lot of sun, and winds were light. If you did not get a chance to enjoy the weather today, Monday will be pretty nice too. Hazy sunshine is likely most of the day in the Twin Cities, and southeast winds gradually pick up, gusting to 30 mph late in the day. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from Alexandria to Willmar to Redwood Falls and west. Those are the places that could have wind gusts over 45 mph Monday afternoon and evening. The southeast winds push temperatures even warmer, reaching the low to mid 70s.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are still likely Monday night through very early Tuesday morning. Severe weather chances remain low, but there could be a couple storms with gusty winds and small hail. That also means you could lose a little sleep as this line rumbles across the state. Tuesday starts with widespread rain in the Twin Cities, then some sun in the afternoon. That could be enough for more isolated storms to develop late in the day through the evening. This storm system sits over the Great Lakes through the middle of the week. It keeps a chance for thundershowers around on Wednesday, then scattered light rain on Thursday.