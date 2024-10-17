Windy & Warm and Big Full Moon!

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Warmer but Windy Conditions that will cause an Elevated Fire Risk this afternoon due to Low Humidity, Warm Temps, Dry Vegetation, Fallen Leaves and Gusty +30 mph Winds from the South. The main Fire Risk is Grass Fires would spread rapidly due to the Gusty Winds. Monday October 21 will once again have similar conditions for an Elevated Fire Risk in and around the Twin Cities.

Skies will be Sunny Today and highs will be near 70 degrees with South Winds at 15 to 30 mph Gusting to 35 mph at times during the afternoon. Winds will continue to be Gusty Tonight from the South at 15 to 25 mph with Clear Skies and lows in the low 50s by 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Breezy on Friday but Winds will be Lighter from the Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low 70s. Slight Chance for an Isolated T-Storm or Light Rain Shower from 11 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday but most areas will be Dry with greatest Risk for Showers staying west and north of the Twin Cities.

Highs this Weekend will be near 70 degrees on Saturday then low to mid 70s on Sunday. Fall Colors will be Peaking around the Twin Cities and surrounding areas into the Weekend. JONATHAN YUHAS