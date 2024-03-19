Windy Today then Snow late Thursday

Today will likely be the last day with temps up close to 50 degrees in the Twin Cities this afternoon on what is the first official day of Spring too ( Sun’s direct rays over the Equator ).

Today brings Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s but Brisk Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph with +35 mph Gusts at times this afternoon and early evening. Turning Much Colder overnight with lows around 18 degrees by Sunrise ( 7:15 a.m. ) Wednesday and Wind-Chills near 5 degrees with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Cold but Calm on Wednesday with Sunshine and highs in the low 30s along with Chilly Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy by Wednesday evening with lows in the low 20 by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Cloudy on Thursday with Snow developing Thursday evening after 9 p.m. and ending by 9 a.m. Friday. Snow Accumulations of 2″ to 4″ expected in the Twin Cities and areas 80 miles either side of I-94 from Fargo, North Dakota to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The Snow will be Wet and Heavy in weight and should Melt quickly off Roads Friday afternoon with Sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

Bigger Storm System Coming this Weekend with Calm Weather Saturday then Snow developing Saturday evening through Sunday and into Monday. The precip will be Snow Saturday evening with Snow Accumulations into Sunday morning then Rain and Thunder with the Snow Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Right now best chance for Heaviest Snow over 10″ will be across central Minnesota including Willmar, Morris, Alexandria, St.Cloud and Cambridge and also into western Wisconsin including Grantsburg and Rice Lake.

Since the Twin Cities will be on the Snow/Rain Line Sunday afternoon into Monday morning this could diminish Snowfall Totals in Twin Cities especially the south suburbs south of the downtown areas.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT DAYS FOR FRIDAY MORNING FOR 2″ to 4″ of SNOW and FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SUNDAY FOR HEAVY SNOW MIXED WITH RAIN.

JONATHAN YUHAS