Windy Today then Light Snow Tuesday afternoon and Heavier Snow for Thursday.

Peeks of Sun early this Monday afternoon in the Twin Cities with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees otherwise Mainly Cloudy with some Sprinkles possible around 4 p.m. Winds will be Gusty Today from the West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph and some Higher Gusts to 25 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and low temperatures in the mid 20s by the 7:46 a.m. Sunrise Tuesday. During the Vikings Game temperatures outside will be in mid 30s before the game and low 30s after the game with Cloudy Skies and West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph producing Wind-Chills in the upper teens.

Partly Cloudy Tuesday morning then Cloudy in the late morning with Light Snow developing after 2 p.m. and tapering off by 11 p.m. Snow Accumulations will average 1″ but some 2″ Snowfall Amounts south of the Minnesota River. The Snow will be Light but likely cause Driving Delays for the Tuesday evening rush hour. Highs Tuesday in the mid 20s with West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with lows by Wednesday morning near 20 degrees and North Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Calm Weather on Wednesday with Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Winds and highs in the mid 20s and lows near 20 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks Snowy as an Alberta Clipper Storm moves in from the northwest producing a widespread area of +2″ of Snow along a line from Montevideo to the Twin Cities to Eau Claire and points north with some spots up north getting +4″ of Snow. Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle will be possible Thursday along a line from Mankato to Rochester and south into Iowa along with lower Snow Amounts less than 2″. Increasing Winds early Friday morning will cause some Blowing and Drifting Snow especially in the Red River Valley along the Minnesota/North Dakota. Highs Thursday in the upper 20s and lows by Friday morning in the low teens.

Much Colder Friday and Saturday with Sunshine and highs in the low teens Friday and Saturday then upper teens on Sunday. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning falling a few degrees below zero with Wind-Chills around -15 below Saturday and Sunday morning.

Right Now for the Christmas Holiday December 24 and December 25 Skies will likely be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog and highs in the low to mid 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS