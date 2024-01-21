Windy Sunday then January Thaw this Week.

Temperatures Today in Twin Cities will be the Warmest since January 11 when highs were in the 20s and Today highs will climb into the low ro mid 20s with Gusty South Winds at 15 to 30 mph producing sub-zero Wind-Chills this morning then 10 to 15 degrees this afternoon and 5 to 10 degrees this evening. Temperatures will be Warmer in the low to mid 30s with Lighter Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph and Chance for Light Snow/Rain Mix but nothing heavy or long lasting expected.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Gusty Cold Winds.

HIGH: 24 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 10 to 15 Above ).

Wind: South at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 20 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 26 Degrees. ( Light Snow / Drizzle Mix overnight )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….36 / 30 Cloudy with Snow & Rain Mix. Chance for Snow & Rain Mix is 60%.

WEDNESDAY………….37 / 30 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY…………….38 / 30 Cloud & Sun Mix with Light Snow/Rain Mix. Chance for Light Snow/Rain Mix is 40%.

FRIDAY………………….37 / 29 Cloud & Sun Mix with Light Snow/Rain Mix. Chance for Light Snow/Rain Mix is 40%.

SATURDAY……………..38 / 29 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 23 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS