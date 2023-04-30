Windy start to the week, and a warm up on the way! Get the forecast from Chris

It is WINDY! Happy Sunday afternoon. I hope you’ve been able to hold on to your hats as winds has gusted upwards of 45 miles per hour today. The clouds and strong winds have also kept things cooler with temperatures staying in the 40s.

We’ll remain windy tonight with lows falling into the middle 30s. Perhaps a little bit more in the way of sunshine will come our way Monday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Look for a warming trend and lots of sunshine through much of the week. Low 60s return by Tuesday, with 70s in store Wednesday, and potentially through the following weekend.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece