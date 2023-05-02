Windy Now then Light Winds Wednesday.

Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph with Gusts over 30 mph will continue Today in the Twin Cities and along with Dry Vegetation and Low Humidity the Risk for Wild Brush Fires is High this afternoon. Winds will Decrease in all areas by 9 p.m. Tonight and Winds will be less than 10 mph Wednesday from the West greatly reducing the Risk for Wild Brush Fires.

Scattered T-Storms possible at times this Weekend especially on Sunday and a Few of the T-Storms could be Strong with the Warmer temperatures.

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.

TODAY:

Sunny, Windy and Cool for May.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 20 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Warmer with Light Winds.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………………..72 / 53 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Nice.

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SUNDAY……………………….70 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%.

MONDAY……………………..74 / 56 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 50%.

