Cloudy, Windy & Mild Today into Thursday along with Rain/Thunder on Thursday then Colder with Light Snow Friday.

MSP Forecast Wednesday February 7, 2024. Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

Cloudy with Rain Sprinkles possible along with Gusty Southeast Winds in the Twin Cities this Wednesday afternoon. Highs Today at Record Levels in the mid to upper 50s ( Record High 53 set in 1987 ) then Mild Lows Tonight in the low to mid 40s with Gusty Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy Tonight with Spotty Showers and even some Thunder possible. Showers and T-Storms will be more widespread across Twin Cities and southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin from 6am to 1pm Thursday then Scattered Rain Showers and T-Storms likely Thursday between 4pm and 8pm – any T-Storms will have potential to produce Small Hail.

Much Colder Friday with Scattered Snow Showers and Winds from the West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Any Snow Accumulation will be less than 1″ with greatest chance for Snow on Friday is north of the Twin Cities into cental and northern Minnesota. Temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 30s with Wind-Chills in the low to mid 20s.Higher Snow Amounts possible Friday into Saturday in northern Minnesota especially along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north.

TODAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Mild with Rain Sprinkles at times.

HIGH: 56 Degrees. ( Record High 53 set in 1987 ).

Wind: Southeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Windy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms especially after 6 a.m. Thursday. Channce for Scattered Showers and T-Storms is 90%.

LOW: 43 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Mild with Scattered Rain Showers and embedded T-Storms. T-Storms could produce Hail. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers and embedded T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 54 Degrees. ( Record High 50 set in 2002 ).

Wind: Southeast at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 35 Degrees. Rain & T-Storms

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………….35 /25 Cloudy, Windy & Colder with Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers is 90%.

SATURDAY…………..32 / 22 AM Clouds & Flurries otherwise Windy with afternoon Sun.

SUNDAY………………34 / 26 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY……………..40 / 26 AM Patchy Fog otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

TUESDAY………………38 / 26 Cloud & Sun Mix with Light Rain or Light Snow Showers. Chance for Light Rain or Light Snow Showers is 20%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 11 and 27 degrees.

