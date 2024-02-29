Windy but Much Warmer this Afternoon.

This Thursday morning started Cold in the Twin Cities with morning low temperatures in the low teens and Wind-Chill temps around Zero. The rest of Today will be Sunny with highs near 50 degrees and South Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Clear and Breezy Tonight and not as Cold with lows in the mid 30s and Winds from the South at 10 to 15 mph.

The First Day of March ( first day of Meteorological Spring ) comes in like a tame Lamb with Sunshine, Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ) and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees ( Record High for Friday March 1 is 59 degrees set in 1990 ). Forecast High for Saturday is upper 50s to low 60s ( Record High is 54 set in 1923 ).

Gusty South Winds continue into the Weekend with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph on Saturday and Stronger South Winds at 15 to 30 mph on Sunday. The combination of Brown Dry Vegetation, Gusty Winds, Low Humidity and Mild temps will bring Risk for Grass Fires in the Twin Cities, southern & central Minnesota and western Wisconsin starting this afternoon and through Sunday especially near the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Warmest Day over the next 7 days will be Sunday in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees ( Record High for Sunday is 65 degrees set in 1905 ). If temperature does hit 70 degrees in Twin Cities on Sunday March 3 that would break old Record Earliest +70 degree day of 72 degrees set March 5, 2000. Usually first +70 degree day arrives in early April. Average High in the Twin Cities this time of year is mid 30s and Average Lows around 20 degrees.

T-Storms some Strong with Gusty Winds and Hail will be possible in the Twin Cities, southern and central Minnesota and western Wisconsin between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday.

