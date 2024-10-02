Windy and Warm Today with Elevated Fire Conditions.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will bring Much Above Average temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with Gusty Southwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and Low Relative Humidity below 25% this afternoon meaning that the combination of Warm Air, Gusty Winds, Low Relative Humidity and Drying Fallen Leaves on the ground will lead to an Elevated Fire Threat Today. Conditions will improve this evening as temperatures fall with Lighter Winds and Higher Relative Humidity overnight. Average Highs this time of year are the mid 60s and record highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Cooler but close to average temperatures return on Thursday with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the mid 60s with Lighter North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Thursday night with Light Winds and Patchy Fog in River Valleys with lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine and Pleasant on Friday with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs around 70 degrees then lows in the low 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring another Elevated Fire Risk with temperatures in the low 80s and Southwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph. Isolated T-Storms will be possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning ( 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday – chance is 30% ).

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Forecast for Sunday October 6, 2024. Temperature at 8 a.m. 54 degrees and West Northwest Wind at 10 to 15 mph with Clear Skies. Temperature at 10 a.m. 59 degrees and Northwest Wind at 10 to 15 mph with Sunny Skies. Temperature at 12 p.m. 62 degrees and Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph with Sunny Skies. Temperatures at 2 p.m. 65 degrees and Northwest Wind at 10 to 20 mph with Sunny Skies. Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph will give runners headwind mile 16 to mile 19 then tail wind ( wind at back ) from mile 20 to mile 26.2 Finish Line. JONATHAN YUHAS