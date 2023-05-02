Winds lighten tonight, with a gorgeous Wednesday forecast on tap!

Good evening!

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Minnesota through sunset tonight.

Outdoor burning is not advised tonight, as dry air and strong winds would enable any fires that develop to potentially spread rapidly. Temperatures tonight are chilly in the mid to upper-30s. Despite a brisk start tomorrow, your Wednesday forecast is a gorgeous one with highs in the upper-60s, sunshine and much lighter winds. Thursday and Friday feature slight chance for spotty PM/overnight showers and t’storms. Most of Thursday and Friday are dry though, and I’m not expecting heavy rainfall. Your weekend forecast is looking soggier and stormier than this workweek. Temperatures stay comfortable throughout this 7-day, with highs mainly in the low-70s and lows in the 50s.

Have a wonderful night!

~Wren