Winds calm down Tuesday night, remain light Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for November 15, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Gradually, winds will calm down from west to east across Minnesota Tuesday evening. Wind gusts today were between 30 and 40 mph for most of the state, with some cities in southwest Minnesota approaching 50 mph. There is a cold front coming through tonight. Behind the front, we are back to sunny with light winds on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching the mid to upper 50s. We go right back to windy and warmer on Thursday. Southwest winds gust over 40 mph at times, and highs return to the low and mid 60s.

A stronger cold front drives through on Thursday night. When you get out Friday morning, wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s in the Twin Cities. The front comes through dry for most, but there could be a couple rain or snow showers up north and in northwest Wisconsin. Highs bounce back to around 50° and it stays dry this weekend. There is one system to watch early next week that should bring rain and snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin. At this point, it should not be enough to impact any early Thanksgiving travel.