Windnesday!

Windy Wednesday blowing through the Twin Cities Today with North Winds at 20 to 30 mph and Gusts at 40 mph at times. Winds will slowly Decrease this evening but still Breezy at 10 to 20 mph overnight. Highs Today will be in the mid to upper 40s but feeling more like the upper 30s with the Wind. Skies Mainly Cloudy then Mix of Clouds and Sun later this afternoon. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Gusty Winds and lows near 30 degrees by Sunrise ( 6:47 a.m. ) Thursday.

Partly Cloudy Thursday morning then Sunny in the afternoon for the Minnesota Twins Opener at Target Field in Minneapolis with afternoon high temperatures around 50 degrees and Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer and Sunny on Friday with Lighter Winds too and highs in the mid to upper 50s and Winds from the East at 5 to 10 mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS