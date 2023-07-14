Wildfire smoke and poor air quality returning to Minnesota – Chris

Happy Friday to one and all, and welcome to the start of the weekend! Storms from last night have moved out of the picture allowing for a comfortable and pleasant start to the last day of the work week.

Sunshine and upper 80s will be the name of the game into the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either, and most will stay dry. What to watch though, is the return of wildfire smoke to Minnesota skies.

An Air Quality Alert goes into effect at 8AM, and will last through AT LEAST 3PM Saturday. Skies will likely become smoky into the afternoon and evening from north to south, and air quality will likely become unhealthy for sensitive groups, and potentially everyone. Keep this in mind as you make any outdoor plans for what is overall expected to be a pleasant weekend.