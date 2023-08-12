Widespread rain, a few storms return Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for August 12, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Outside of a few spotty rain showers north and east of the Twin Cities, the was a beautiful and quieter Saturday in Minnesota and Wisconsin. I hope you had a chance to enjoy it, because rain is back tomorrow. Southern and southwest Minnesota have the best chances for rain Sunday morning, with maybe a couple sprinkles in the metro. Sunday afternoon, rain becomes widespread from west to east across Minnesota. By the evening, steady to heavy rain is likely in the Twin Cities. Periods of rain continue Sunday night through Monday morning, then drying out Monday afternoon. Rain totals over a half inch are likely, and locally 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. While there might be a few rumbles of thunder, no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures stay cool Sunday and Monday, only reaching the low 70s over most of Minnesota. The remainder of the upcoming week will be more seasonable with highs returning to the 80s. There is another chance for rain and storms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. After that round of rain, hotter and more humid summer is likely by the end of the week.