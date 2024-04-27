Widespread rain, a few storms, return on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for April 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds over Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin could break apart a little bit overnight. Most of the night will be dry, including in the Twin Cities. Closer to sunrise, scattered light rain will move south to north across the state. The rain will stay light and scattered through the early afternoon. Late on Sunday afternoon, the rain becomes more widespread, and thunderstorms develop too. There could be a couple stronger storms embedded in southern Minnesota that have some hail or brief strong winds. Rain will keep temperatures in the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Scattered light rain continues on and off Monday. There will be some dry stretches from time to time, but you will still want an umbrella. Most of Tuesday is dry and warm, with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Another round of rain and a few storms moves across the state late Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The rain chances keep on coming later in the week. Scattered showers are possible again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures slide through the second half of the week, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.