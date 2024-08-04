Wet and breezy start to the work week ahead – Chris

Happy Sunday evening to one and all! Clouds are on the increase ahead of what I expect to be the next widespread soaking rain event across much of Minnesota. Showers have already arrived in parts of western Minnesota, and will gradually increase from west to east overnight. Outside of any showers, look for increasing clouds and temperatures cooling to the middle 60s.

Monday will feel like a fall day in Minnesota. Rain showers become more widespread in the morning and last through the evening and early nighttime hours. Highs only top out in the upper 60s. It’ll also be breezy, with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The rainfall could also be heavy at times. Once the rain wraps up late Monday night, one to three inches of rain will have fallen across parts of the state.

Tuesday is dry, variably cloudy, and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday is mainly dry as well with highs in the middle 70s, but there is a chance of a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, the week is tame and comfortable. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s last into next weekend!

Grab the umbrellas, and enjoy the upcoming week!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece