WEEKEND WINTER STORM TO IMPACT MINNESOTA

One storm has moved out of the picture, and the next one is already set to move into the state in the day to come.

FRIDAY

Lingering flurries will give way to just cloudy skies for the rest of Friday afternoon. The March sun angle and temps a degree or two above freezing this afternoon should help provide some melting, especially on roadways.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

Winter Storm Watches are out across much of central and northern Minnesota, and I expect those watches to become warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories to be issued for much of southern Minnesota Friday afternoon, or early Saturday morning.



Snow will begin in western Minnesota by Saturday morning, and overspread the rest of Minnesota by Saturday evening. Heavy snow wraps up shortly after midnight Saturday night, with lingering snow showers and flurries through Sunday. When all is said and done, 3-5″ of new snow are expected across the metro, with 5-7′ of snow in central Minnesota, and 7-10″ across northern Minnesota.

