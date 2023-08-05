Weekend rain trending slower, but widespread rain still to come

Happy Saturday! There’s been some buzz about a decent rain chance across much of Minnesota, and that remains to be the case. Still, there have been some trends that prompt a few changes to the forecast.

WHAT HAS CHANGED:

Overall, this system is trending slower and farther to the south. Steady rain now looks to arrive later tonight and early Sunday, and Sunday will be a bit wetter for a longer duration than initially planned. The heaviest rainfall amounts now look to be along and SOUTH of I-94 instead of north.

WHAT STAYED THE SAME:

Still, a rain maker remains on the way with widespread rainfall across much of Minnesota. Still, beneficial rain is to come for many.

Clouds will continue to increase into the afternoon. We’ve already had some spotty showers this morning, but the day will feature more dry periods than not. It will be warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday is when the heaviest rain looks to occur. A wave of low pressure tracking over Iowa could bring significant rainfall for many, especially south of I-94, potentially measuring upwards of 1 inch. While every drop is beneficial, even this rain event doesn’t look to be drought busting.