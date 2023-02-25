Weekend Planning Forecast
SATURDAY WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Sunshine, Warmer
MUST WATCH: MON & WED – Wintry Mix Monday, Light Snow Wednesday.
MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:
Happy Weekend! Sunshine and milder temperatures are set to return for your Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 20s. Clouds will increase on Sunday, and so will the temperatures. Expect mid 30s by the afternoon and evening.
This warm up will be ahead of a system that will bring a mainly rain and some snow mix to much of the state on Monday. That’ll be followed up by another chance of light snow Tuesday and into Wednesday. Otherwise, look for a fairly calm and seasonable week ahead!
– Meteorologist Chris Reece