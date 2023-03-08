Wednesday Weather Forecast

Light Snow Mixed with Drizzle this afternoon & any Snow Accumulation in Twin Cities 1” or less. Fog, Light Snow & Drizzle Tonight until 11am Thursday.

Moderate to Heavy Snow in Twin Cities from 11am Thursday to 4am Friday with 3”-6” Accumulations & higher Accumulations of 6”-12” toward Rochester, La Crosse, Dubuque, Madison & Milwaukee.

More Snow with 2”-4” Accumulations Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

Twin Cities as of Today (Wednesday morning) at 74.7” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season – Snowfall Today through Sunday expected at 5”-10” which would put the Season Snow Total on the low end at 79.7” to 84.7” on the high end.

Once Twin Cities passes 78.3” of Snowfall this Winter it will put 2022/23 Snowfall in top 10 Snowiest Winter Seasons. The Snowiest on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3”. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow and Drizzle. Snow Accumulations of 1” or less. Chance for Light Snow and Drizzle is 100%.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS