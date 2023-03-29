WEDNESDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Sunny and Unseasonably Cold Today in the Twin Cities with highs struggling to reach 32 degrees.  Today’s UV Index is 6 which is Moderate which means you can sunburn in the early afternoon Sun in 35 minutes without sun block.

Thursday a Strong Storm System will be over Nebraska and this will push Rain and T-Storms into the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening while in the Colder Air to the north will cause Heavy Snow to develop over northern Minnesota and west into the Dakotas.  Strong to Severe T-Storms will be possible over Nebraska and western Iowa on Thursday and even Small Hail possible in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Thursday evening into Friday morning with the Thunderstorms.  Rainfall amounts of 1” possible in Twin Cities and surrounding area Thursday into Friday.  

Colder temperatures on Friday in the Twin Cities will cause Rain to Mix with Snow Friday early evening  and change to all Snow Friday after 7pm with Snow ending early Saturday and Snow Accumulations ranging from 1” to 3”.  Heavy Snow with +5” Snow Accumulations possible from North Dakota and east into northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin from Thursday evening to early Saturday morning.  

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin in April is likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow River in Delano/Mayer area and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County area  and Cannon River in Cannon Falls/Northfield area will also likely have Flooding too.  Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:  

Cloudy  early  in  the  morning  with  Flurries  then  becoming  Sunny  but  Cold  for  late  March.

HIGH:  32  Degrees.  

Wind:  West  at  5  to  10  mph.

TONIGHT:   

Partly  Cloudy  and  Cold.

LOW:   18  Degrees.  

Wind:  South  at  5  mph.  

THURSDAY:    

Mostly  Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Rain  and  Snow  Mix  after  11  a.m.  then  Rain  and  T-Storms  developing  after  1  p.m.  Chance  for  Rain  and  Snow  after  11  a.m.  is  90%  then  Chance  for  Rain    and  T-Storms  after  1  p.m.   is  100%.    

HIGH:  43  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  10  to  20  mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS