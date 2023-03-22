Wednesday Weather Forecast

Much Colder than Average this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 30s and Chilly West Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be Mainly Cloudy with some Peeks of Sun after 5 p.m. the Snow Flurries possible tonight into Thursday morning.

Light Snow will fall tonight into Thursday morning with 1” to 2” of Snow Accumulation from Marshall to Mankato to Rochester and points south into northern Iowa. A light Dusting of Snow is also possible by Thursday morning in southern Scott and Dakota counties including the New Prague, Elko/New Market, Northfield, Cannon Falls and Red Wing areas.

Typically the Average 1st +60 degree day occurs in Twin Cities by March 22nd but so far this year we have not even seen a 50 degree day. The earliest +60 degree day in Twin Cities was 63 degrees on February 15, 1921 and in 2022 the 1st +60 degree day was March 20 when it was 60 degrees and 2 years ago the first +60 degree day was 62 degrees on March 9, 2021. Based on current patterns right now appears temperatures should be near 60 degrees by first week of April and even some places in southern Minnesota could see 60 degrees next Thursday March 30th.

The 114 Consecutive Days of +1” Snow Depth in Twin Cities continues & deeper Snowcover in northern MN & northwest WI adds to Expected Significant Snowmelt Flooding this month into April.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 3” to 6” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow in Delano and Mayer and Vermilion River in Farmington and southeast Dakota County and Cannon River in Cannon Falls and Northfield will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Chilly Winds with Peeks of Sun after 5 p.m.

HIGH: 35 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills mid 20s )

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Colder with Flurries.

LOW: 26 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with Flurries and Cold in the morning then Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS