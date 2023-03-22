Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for March 22, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Snow stayed up north Tuesday night into this morning. 5 to 7 inches of snow fell from Bemidji to Hibbing, 3 to 5 inches from Brainerd to Duluth, and 1 to 3 inches form Alexandria into northwest Wisconsin. It was all cold rain in the Twin Cities, bringing another 0.2” of moisture to a rather wet start to 2023.

Precipitation chances are going to be very isolated over the next week. The next quick moving wave zips across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight. Some light accumulations are possible near the I-90 corridor. Clouds clear out Thursday afternoon, but temperatures stay in the seasonably cold upper 30s. Friday morning will be quite cold, with lows dropping into the mid and upper 10s.

Then we start a very nice stretch of weather heading into the weekend! Expect plenty of sun Friday and Saturday, and highs reach the mid to upper 40s. Even with a few more clouds on Sunday, it will still be in the mid 40s. Temperatures slide a little more early next week, and there could be a couple of spotty snow showers on Monday. However, that push of colder air is very short-lived, which is another sign we are turning the corner into spring.