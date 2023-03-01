Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for March 1, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Only an inch or two of snow fell around the Twin Cities metro Wednesday. The 2 inch totals were more likely in the north metro. In central Minnesota, 3 to 5 inches of snow was very common. The highest totals of 7 to 10 inches fell in a thin line from Fargo and Moorhead, east through Federal Dam. Any lingering snow showers are ending quickly this evening, and there will be some breaks in the clouds overnight. Isolated fog is possible as winds gradually calm down.

The weather stays quiet for a few days. Each morning, refreeze will be possible during commute times. Daytime highs climb into the upper 30s by the end of the week. There could be a few light snow showers on Saturday, but nothing will stick. Our next chance for accumulating snow is Sunday afternoon through Monday. Similar to today, there could be a little rain, sleet, or freezing drizzle mixing in at times. However, with the jet stream moving very fast from west to east, any snow accumulations will stay on the lighter side.