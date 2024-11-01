Warming up with Dry Saturday then Rainy Sunday.

Yesterday’s Halloween afternoon Snow did not amount to much more than a Trace on the east side of Twin Cities but up to 2″ to 4″ of Snow fell in the Plymouth, Maple Grove areas and northwest toward Monticello and Buffalo.

Look for Sunshine to fade away to Cloudy Skies this afternoon with Sprinkles or Light Rain Showers possible after 5 p.m. mainly north of the Twin Cities. Highs Today will be in the mid 40s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Mainly Cloudy this evening with Sprinkles before 12 a.m. otherwise becoming Partly Cloudy toward the 7:53 a.m. sunrise Saturday and lows near 40 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy on Saturday and Warmer with highs in the mid 50s and Winds from the South at 5 to 10 mph. Remember to Set Clock Back 1 Hour before Bed on Saturday evening so you wake up to the right time as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise Sunday is 6:55 a.m. and Sunset Sunday is 4:57 p.m. We Spring ahead 1 hour for Daylight Saving Time in just over 4 months on Sunday March 9, 2025.

Rain and T-Storms likely Sunday and Monday then some Light Showers possible Tuesday morning but nothing significant in terms of weather on Tuesday that would make it difficult to get to voting polls. JONATHAN YUHAS