Warming Up this afternoon then Very Hot Tuesday and Wednesday!

Increasing Heat and Humidity for the Twin Cities this Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s along with Dew Point temperatures near 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values in the low 90s.

Humidity in the Twin Cities will continue increasing tonight into Tuesday morning and T-Storms some Strong will be possible later this afternoon and into Tuesday along a line from Bemidji to Duluth and southeast into Hayward,WI.

The most Intense Heat moves into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s Tuesday ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1971 ) and near 100 degrees Wednesday ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1948 ). Dew Point temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will push Heat Index Values into the 102 to 107 degree range.

The Remains of Tropical Storm Hillary will move over the upper Midwest Friday and Saturday producing some Isolated T-Storms across the area. Cooler temperatures in the upper 70s by Saturday August 26.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 88 Degrees. ( Heat Index 92 Degrees )

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Humid with Isolated T-Storms north and northeast of Metro area.

LOW: 75 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 98 Degrees. ( Heat Index 103 to 106 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 76 Degrees. ( Very Humid )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………100 / 74 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 105 degrees )

THURSDAY………………..92 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 98 degrees )

FRIDAY………………………90 / 66 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY…………………….80 / 62 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 62 and 80

JONATHAN YUHAS