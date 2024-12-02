Warming up for the start of this week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for December 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Admittedly, there was a little more snow than expected Monday morning. My forecast last night was “up to a half inch west of the Twin Cities.” That turned into about an inch in western and central Minnesota, and a half inch around most of the metro. Since temperatures were cold, the snow stuck to roads, and made a slippery morning commute.

The snow is done, except for a couple of flurries Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Temperatures keep climbing out of the Thanksgiving deep freeze. Highs reach the mid 20s Monday, upper 20s Tuesday, and the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front blasts through the state Wednesday. Scattered snow showers, gusty winds, and a big drop in temperatures are likely in the afternoon. By sunset, temperatures will likely be in the low 10s and single digits, and wind chills below zero.

The frigid temperatures continue Thursday, and then we start another warm-up for the weekend. Highs could be warm enough for a rain and snow mix by Sunday.