Warming trend ahead of weekend rain potential – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all! It’s been a pleasant start to the work week. Partly cloudy skies and perhaps a sprinkle will be the story of the evening. Temps will hangout in the 60s and bottom out around 60 degrees for overnight lows. If clouds can clear out enough, escape the city lights and look NORTH! There will be a chance to see the northern lights on display.

Tuesday features more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and close to 80. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should make it towards the middle 80s, and some upper 80s to the south and west. This continues into Thursday.

By the weekend, the next chances for rain approach Minnesota, and the potential is there for widespread soaking rain, though it isn’t a guarantee quite yet.

As of now, it looks as if Friday will start dry with clouds on the increase. By Friday night into Saturday, widespread showers arrive with off and on rain through Saturday. Shower chances could linger into Sunday and Monday. It’s still far enough out that there will be changes. Still, it’s something to watch for as weekend plans are being made.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece