Warmer with T-Storms possible by the weekend.

Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail will be possible this Tuesday afternoon and evening along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north including the Iron Range ( Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Virginia ) and the BWCA. Heavy Rainfall will also be possible overnight with +2” amounts from Brainerd and east to Duluth. The T-Storms will dissipate as they move south this evening toward the Twin Cities but some Isolated T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning but Severe Weather not expected.

Hot and Humid both Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities Metro with highs near 90 degrees. T-Storms and some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail both Wednesday and Thursday in northern and central Minnesota then near the Twin Cities Saturday into early Sunday. Cooler temperatures in the 70s arrives Monday.

JONATHAN YUHAS