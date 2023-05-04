Warmer with Scattered T-Storms at times.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Warm Conditions across Minnesota Today with the exception of northeastern Minnesota which will see more Clouds and Cool Northeast Winds off Lake Superior.  Highs Today will range from the 40s to near 50 degrees along the North Shore to the low to mid 60s in northern Minnesota and the low to mid 70s in central Minnesota and mid to upper 70s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. 

A cold front will drop into extreme southern Minnesota this evening and stall along the Minnesota / Iowa border then lift north into central Minnesota this weekend.  Showers and T-Storms will form along and north of the front as the front moves north.  Greatest Risk for Showers and T-Storms in southern Minnesota and Twin Cities will be Friday through Saturday morning the Greatest Risk for Showers and T-Storms will be over central and northern Minnesota Sunday.        

TODAY:

Sunny  with  High  Clouds  in  the  late  afternoon  with  Warm  Conditions.

HIGH:  75  Degrees. 

Wind: West-Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  to  Mostly  Cloudy  Skies  with  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms  possible  after  4  a.m.  Chance  for  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms  after  4  a.m.  is  60%.

LOW:   53  Degrees.    

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  5  to  10  mph.

FRIDAY: 

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms  in  the  morning  and  then  again  in  the  early  evening.  Chance  for  Spotty  Showers  and  T-Storms  in  the  morning  and  again  in  the  early  evening  is  70%.

HIGH:  68  Degrees.  

Wind:  East  at  5  to  15  mph. 

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   (  Full  Moon  )

LOW:   55  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………..68 / 55  Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms especially in the AM.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………………74 / 55  Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms late in the evening.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms late in the evening is 40%.

MONDAY…………………….72 / 54  Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storm in the AM.   Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.

TUESDAY………………….…75 / 56  Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms late in the evening.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms late in the evening is 30%.

WEDNESDAY……………….74 / 56  Scattered AM Showers & T-Storms then Partly Cloudy.  Chance for Scattered AM Showers & T-Storms is 40%.   

