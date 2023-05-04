Warmer with Scattered T-Storms at times.

Warm Conditions across Minnesota Today with the exception of northeastern Minnesota which will see more Clouds and Cool Northeast Winds off Lake Superior. Highs Today will range from the 40s to near 50 degrees along the North Shore to the low to mid 60s in northern Minnesota and the low to mid 70s in central Minnesota and mid to upper 70s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

A cold front will drop into extreme southern Minnesota this evening and stall along the Minnesota / Iowa border then lift north into central Minnesota this weekend. Showers and T-Storms will form along and north of the front as the front moves north. Greatest Risk for Showers and T-Storms in southern Minnesota and Twin Cities will be Friday through Saturday morning the Greatest Risk for Showers and T-Storms will be over central and northern Minnesota Sunday.

TODAY:

Sunny with High Clouds in the late afternoon with Warm Conditions.

HIGH: 75 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible after 4 a.m. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms after 4 a.m. is 60%.

LOW: 53 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Spotty Showers and T-Storms in the morning and then again in the early evening. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms in the morning and again in the early evening is 70%.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ( Full Moon )

LOW: 55 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………..68 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms especially in the AM. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………………74 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms late in the evening. Chance for Spotty T-Storms late in the evening is 40%.

MONDAY…………………….72 / 54 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storm in the AM. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.

TUESDAY………………….…75 / 56 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms late in the evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms late in the evening is 30%.

WEDNESDAY……………….74 / 56 Scattered AM Showers & T-Storms then Partly Cloudy. Chance for Scattered AM Showers & T-Storms is 40%.

JONATHAN YUHAS