Warmer with lighter winds on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for August 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures gradually keep climbing through the 70s this weekend. In fact, there could be a few cities that reach 80° in central Minnesota on Sunday. The blustery west to northwest winds will finally start to calm down Sunday, making for a better day to get out in the sun. With dry air in place, the next chance of rain will fall apart as it moves east Sunday night into Monday. Southwest and southern Minnesota likely get a little light rain in that time, and the Twin Cities will only see a few more clouds.

The unseasonably cool air will start to warm up by the middle of the week. High temperatures likely stay in the low 80s for several days. By Wednesday and Thursday, the humidity will go up, making rain possible. Right now, Thursday will likely be the wettest day for most, with scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few more isolated showers and storms are possible toward the end of next week, but nothing widespread or organized is likely.