Warmer weather through most of the upcoming week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for October 16, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Low clouds are hanging on across most of northwest Wisconsin. Heading west across Minnesota, the sky is a wonderful shade of blue. Those clouds will break apart to the east Monday afternoon, but they will keep temperatures in the low to mid 50s east of the Twin Cities. From the metro to the west, highs likely reach the mid to upper 50s in the sun, with some 60° readings possible in western Minnesota. Winds shift to the southeast tonight, bringing in warmer air through the middle of the week. Highs in the low 60s are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite more clouds.

There are a few chances of rain to watch over the next week. The best chances for scattered light rain are on Wednesday across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. On Thursday, a few lingering showers are possible from eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. I am adding a small chance of rain in the Twin Cities on Friday, but most of that rain should stay up north. Keep that in mind if you are heading north through the long MEA weekend.