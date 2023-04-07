Warmer weather on the way for Easter weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for April 7, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A warm front is pushing north through southern Minnesota tonight. There could be a few light rain showers after midnight, and possible a stray snowflake mixing in for some. If you can believe it, that will be the last mention of wintry precipitation for this forecast, and possibly for the season. Once the sun comes out Saturday afternoon, temperatures will quickly warm into the low and mid 60s from the Twin Cities to the south. It will be more seasonable in central and northern Minnesota, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Easter Sunday, a weak wind shift pushes across the state in the afternoon. There is not a lot of moisture to work with, but there will be some isolated rain showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder. Your outdoor Easter egg hunts might run into a brief delay with the rain, but otherwise should be fine. The remainder of the forecast is very warm for mid April. A large ridge sets up over the middle of the country, allowing temperatures in the 60s and 70s to push all the way into southern Canada. There is a shot at 80° a couple of days next week, which is a far cry from the 30s and 40s we have been dealing with most of this month.