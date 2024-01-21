Warmer weather, low snow chances this week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The south winds will gradually calm down tonight. If you are going to be out Sunday evening, expect wind gusts from 25 to 30 mph, and wind chills in the single digits. North of St. Cloud, very light snow showers are likely. If anything accumulates, it would be under a half inch at most. This is all ahead of warmer air that is spreading east across the middle of the country.

The big story this week will be temperatures about 10° to 15° above average. Expect mid to upper 30s from the Twin Cities to the south, and low to mid 30s across the northern half of the state. One storm system brings snow to parts of Iowa and Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. That could push enough moisture for some fog and drizzle into the Twin Cities. Initially, there could be some freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, but any slippery spots should be few and far between. The better chance for a little slushy snow is Wednesday night through Thursday. Don’t expect a lot of snow, and with temperatures in the mid 30s, it would be very wet.