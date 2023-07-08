Warmer weather leads to storm chances Sunday, Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 8, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Saturday was the first time the Twin Cities reached 80° since Independence Day! Even though it was the warmest day in a little bit, the humidity remained low. The summer-like warmth and humidity will start to creep back in through the start of the next week. Winds flip around to the southwest on Sunday, pushing highs into the low and mid 80s across most of Minnesota. A weak boundary will drop south across the state in the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible in central and northern Minnesota, and some could have small hail and gusty winds.

A couple of those storms could make it into the Twin Cities Sunday, but the metro’s better chance for a few strong storms is Monday. Ahead of the storms, it will be noticeably warmer and more humid across the southern half of the state. After 3:00 PM, some of those storms could have large hail and strong winds. After one comfortable and cooler day Tuesday, we enter another unsettled stretch. Isolated showers and storms are possible almost every day next week, but not everyone will be lucky enough to see rain.