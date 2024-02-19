Warmer weather dominates this week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for February 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures will keep climbing into the low and mid 40s through the middle of the week. Colder air sinks across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday. That likely keeps highs in the mid to upper 30s for the end of the work week. Even the colder days this week are warm enough to keep melting all of this snow. Another push of even warmer air starts to move in this weekend. Highs on Sunday could get close to 50° in the Twin Cities. Warmer temperatures are likely through the first half of next week. We have to look very far ahead for our next chance for precipitation: There could be some light rain next Monday.