Warmer tomorrow and Thursday, rain and cold on the horizon

Good evening!

Well today was a little nicer than yesterday, just a little. High temperatures were closer to 50° today for most of the metro, and we plenty of sunshine fortunately! Tonight is another cold one for us, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low-30s for most of the metro. Despite another unseasonably cold start tomorrow, our warm-up does continue with highs in the mid to upper-50s tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow afternoon across western Minnesota, with rain chances likely for eastern Minnesota Wednesday evening and overnight. Thursday is the warmest day of the workweek, but we’re also looking at a cloudy and breezy day with spotty showers. Scattered rain is likely Friday and Saturday with temperatures cooling off significantly Friday night into the weekend. We’re generally looking at 0.25-0.5″ of rainfall Wednesday overnight through the weekend. A few flakes are possible Sunday into next week, but no significant accumulation is expected.