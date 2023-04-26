Warmer Today then some Rain this evening.

Skies will be Sunny today in the Twin Cities until the late afternoon then Increasing Clouds by 4 p.m. with some Sprinkles possible in the early evening and a better chance for Scattered Showers tonight into Thursday morning. Highs this afternoon will be closer to average in the upper 50s ( average is 62 degrees ). Scattered Showers and Thunder Showers possible Thursday mainly in the early morning before 6 a.m. and again in the evening after 6 p.m.

Weekend Friday through Sunday starts Wet on Friday with Scattered Thundershowers likely Friday and Showers likely into Saturday. Chance for Rain Sunday in the morning then some late afternoon Clearing. Temperatures Friday through Sunday will be Below Average in the upper 50s Friday then low 50 Saturday and Sunday. Turning Warmer next week with mid 50s Monday then mid 60s Tuesday and mid 70s next Wednesday.

TODAY:

Sunny then Partly Cloudy after 4 p.m.

HIGH: 58 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Scattered Showers and Thundershowers. Chance for Scattered Showers and Thundershowers is 70%.

LOW: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with Scattered Showers before 6 a.m. then Mix of Clouds and Sun with Scattered Showers and Thundershowers after 4 p.m. Chance for Scattered Showers before 6 a.m. is 70% and after 4 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………..57 / 41 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers. Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 90%.

SATURDAY……..50 / 38 Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers & Very Cool for late April. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 90%.

SUNDAY…………52 / 36 AM Clouds & Showers then Decreasing Clouds in the late afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 60%.

MONDAY……….55 / 36 Partly Cloudy & Cool for May.

TUESDAY……….64 / 47 Sunny & Warmer.

JONATHAN YUHAS