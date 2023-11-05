Warmer Today then Rain Tonight.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

More Widespread Cloudiness Toady across the Twin Cities and surrounding areas with some Sprinkles possible this afternoon then Scattered Rain Showers Tonight into Monday morning.  It will be Mild Today with highs in the mid to upper 50s and Breezy South Winds at 10 to 15 mph. 

TODAY:

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Rain  Showers  after  5  p.m.  Chance  for  Scattered  Rain  Showers  after  5  p.m.  is  90%.

HIGH:  56  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT:

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Rain  Showers.  Chance  for  Scattered  Rain  Showers  is  100%.

LOW:   47  Degrees.

Wind:  Southwest  at  10  to  20  mph.  

MONDAY:  

Morning  Clouds  and  Rain  Showers  then  Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy  in  the  afternoon.  Chance  for  Morning  Rain  Showers  is  90%.

HIGH:  50  Degrees.

Wind:  West  at  15  to  25  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   35  Degrees.  

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….46 / 39  AM Sun then Increasing afternoon Clouds with Rain Showers in the evening.  Chance for evening Rain Showers is 80%.

WEDNESDAY………….52 / 32  AM Clouds & Light Rain Showers then Partly cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon.  Chance for AM Light Rain Showers is 80%.

THURSDAY…………….47 / 29  Partly Cloudy & Windy.

FRIDAY…………………..42 / 27  Partly Cloudy, Chilly with Lighter Winds.

SATURDAY……………..40 / 26  Cloud & Sun Mix with Snow Flurries.

The average low and high for the extended period is 33 and 47 degrees.

