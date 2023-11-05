Warmer Today then Rain Tonight.

More Widespread Cloudiness Toady across the Twin Cities and surrounding areas with some Sprinkles possible this afternoon then Scattered Rain Showers Tonight into Monday morning. It will be Mild Today with highs in the mid to upper 50s and Breezy South Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers after 5 p.m. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers after 5 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 100%.

LOW: 47 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY:

Morning Clouds and Rain Showers then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for Morning Rain Showers is 90%.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: West at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 35 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….46 / 39 AM Sun then Increasing afternoon Clouds with Rain Showers in the evening. Chance for evening Rain Showers is 80%.

WEDNESDAY………….52 / 32 AM Clouds & Light Rain Showers then Partly cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Light Rain Showers is 80%.

THURSDAY…………….47 / 29 Partly Cloudy & Windy.

FRIDAY…………………..42 / 27 Partly Cloudy, Chilly with Lighter Winds.

SATURDAY……………..40 / 26 Cloud & Sun Mix with Snow Flurries.

The average low and high for the extended period is 33 and 47 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS